Man stabbed in the head in Center City, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing in Center City on Monday night.It happened at the intersection of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard around 9 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed once in the head and once in the hip.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.