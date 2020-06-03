Trees down, homes damaged as severe storms hit Philadelphia

The Action Cam was at Hagner Street and Valley Avenue in the Roxborough section of the city where a huge tree fell in the middle of the neighborhood.
It took down wires as it fell on a city truck.
Also in Roxborough, a tree fell on a home in the 500 block of Wigard Avenue.
"Within five seconds I heard a loud boom and a loud crash. Shook the whole house - a tree came down," said Mike Mara.
Mara said he was inside at the time.
"Somehow it missed my car," he said.