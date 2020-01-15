Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can; 2 people questioned: Source

Officials say that a teen girl, who sources identify as the victim's ex-girlfriend, told school officials about a body in a trash can at 6th and Rockland Street in Olney.
"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."
Action News has learned the teen played a role in getting the victim to arrive at the scene.
A source says that the teen told police her current boyfriend and a friend of his beat and stabbed the victim to death. Sources also say the suspects stabbed another man, but he played dead and was able to get away.
#BREAKING: Police now on scene of what may be Philadelphia’s 18th Homicide for the New Year. A man who appeared to have been shot stuffed in a trash can. Live Details next at 5 & 6 on Action News. @6abc pic.twitter.com/291iIcY8WW— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) January 14, 2020
Two people were questioned by Philadelphia detectives Tuesday night but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
