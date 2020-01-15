Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can; 2 people questioned: Source

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police found a man's body dumped in a trash can, and officers were led to the scene after a teen reported the gruesome discovery to school officials on Tuesday.

Officials say that a teen girl, who sources identify as the victim's ex-girlfriend, told school officials about a body in a trash can at 6th and Rockland Street in Olney.

"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."

Action News has learned the teen played a role in getting the victim to arrive at the scene.

A source says that the teen told police her current boyfriend and a friend of his beat and stabbed the victim to death. Sources also say the suspects stabbed another man, but he played dead and was able to get away.



Two people were questioned by Philadelphia detectives Tuesday night but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
