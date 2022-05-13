theft

Van stolen from church in Chinatown found; search for suspects continues

Church members said van was found with a damaged ignition and its catalytic converter stolen in the 5000 block of State Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A van stolen from a church in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood has been found.

The crime happened last Monday night at the Chinese Christian Church & Center on 11th and Vine streets.

Surveillance video showed a white van with a yellow ladder on the roof and temporary tags pull up alongside the 2011 Ford Econoline 15 passenger van.



A man wearing a yellow hard hat could be seen getting out of his van while his accomplice gained access to the church van.

Within 20 seconds, the church van's tail lights turn on as the thief turns on the ignition.

Moments after, both vans were driven away from the property.

Church members told Action News the van was found with a damaged ignition and its catalytic converter stolen in the 5000 block of State Street.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

