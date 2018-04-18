Philadelphia to close oldest operating jail in city

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia to close oldest operating jail in city. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on April 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia has announced plans to close the oldest operating jail in the city.

The mayor and prisons commissioner said Wednesday the House of Corrections will be closed by 2020. A spokeswoman says efforts have begun to reduce the population of the jail, which has about 220 inmates, and that the process may be completed as soon as this fall.

The prison department's website says the original House of Correction opened in 1874 and was razed in 1925. Materials from the original building were used in the construction of a replacement which opened in 1927. There are 666 cells for minimum- to medium-security inmates.

Officials say the closing is possible because the overall incarcerated population has been reduced by 32 percent since July 2015 with officials crediting a $3.5 million MacArthur Foundation grant.

Mayor Jim Kenney said his office is committed to having a safer, less incarcerated city.

He said, "We are committed to equity and we are committed to fairness, and we are committed to changing the narrative about how people are viewed, and people are treated in this city.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsjailprison
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News