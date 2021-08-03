assault

22-year-old passenger on Philly-Miami plane accused of inappropriately touching flight attendants

The suspect was duct taped to his seat until the flight landed and police handcuffed him.
PHILADELPHIA -- A man was arrested after a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami turned violent.

Twenty-two-year-old Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio is accused of assaulting a male flight attendant and inappropriately touching two female flight attendants on the July 31 flight.

The police report said Berry had two drinks while on the flight and ordered another drink.

The report said Berry brushed an empty cup against the backside of a flight attendant.

Berry then spilled his new drink on his shirt, went to the bathroom and came out shirtless, the report said. A flight attendant helped him get another shirt from his carry-on.

After walking around for 15 minutes, the report said, Berry then groped the chests of female flight attendants.

Police said he then punched a male flight attendant in the face who had been called over to watch him.

A fight ensued and passengers restrained Berry, the report said.

Passenger Alfredo Rivera took out his cellphone and captured the altercation.

"He was starting to get aggressive and basically attacked the male flight attendant," Rivera said.

He was duct-taped to the seat until the flight landed and police handcuffed him.

Berry was charged with three counts of battery and taken to Miami-Dade County Jail - TGK Correctional Center.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement:

"During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events."
