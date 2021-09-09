community

'Ya Fav Trashman' honored, launches new Philadelphia programs

Terrill Haigler has personally picked up over 115 tons of trash this year alone.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You know him and love him as Philadelphia's favorite trashman.

On Thursday, Terrill Haigler was honored for his work to clean up the community during the pandemic and beyond.

Haigler calls himself "Ya Fav Trashman," and he really stepped up during the pandemic to keep our neighborhoods clean and has been enlisting residents to join him.

And he hasn't stopped there. Haigler received a citation from State Representative Jared Solomon in Northeast Philadelphia for his continued effort to make the city a better place.

Haigler no longer works for the Philadelphia Sanitation Department but is still focused on cleaning up the city and hosting neighborhood cleanup events.

He worked on a new app called Glitter, with the goal of zero litter by 2025. People are paid to pick up trash in the city.

He also started a nonprofit called Trash to Treasure to help people find the treasure inside of them.

"I'll be doing more cleanups, I'll be doing expungement clinics, I'll be doing food drives, I'll be holding workshops," Haigler added. "I'm doing a financial literacy workshop next week. I will be doing voter registration."

Haigler has personally picked up over 115 tons of trash this year alone.

