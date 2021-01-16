Kingsessing triple shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Kingsessing section.The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 58th and Trinity streets.Police said a 26-year-old man was shot four times, twice to the chest, once on the left forearm and once on the right armpit.A 40-year-old woman was shot three times, once in the chest, right arm, and the left arm, officials said.Both victims are listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.Officials also confirmed a 27-year-old man is in stable condition with a wound to his right thigh.No arrests have been made at this time.