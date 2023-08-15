Union vs Inter Miami: Lionel Messi comes to Subaru Park for Leagues Cup semifinal | How to watch

For the president of the Philadelphia Union supporters club, Sons Of Ben, it's crunch time a day before Union takes on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Subaru Park.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be taking on the Philadelphia Union in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal at Subaru Park Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know before the game:

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

How to watch?

The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Parking info

With a sell-out crowd making their way to Subaru Park for the Leagues Cup Semifinal, fans are asked to arrive early with official Union lots opening at 2 p.m. Fans that haven't purchased a pre-paid parking pass should seek parking at Lots K and L.

When do gates open?

All gates will open at 5 p.m. for the Union's Leagues Cup Semifinal against Inter Miami C.F.

Messi Mania

Tickets to see Messi in person sold out in minutes over the weekend.

"It's going to be the highlight of the week, it's going to be a really big game," said Justin Nachod of South Philadelphia.

SeatGeek is the official ticket marketplace for Philadelphia Union, and according to the site, the lowest price available for the game runs about $247.

What's next?

Tuesday's match is the Semifinal of the Leagues Cup. Whoever wins advances to the finals which would be either against Monterrey or Nashville.

Miami's Martino plays down Messi injury

Inter Miami CF coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino played down a potential Lionel Messi injury after the Argentine superstar appeared to tweak his right ankle during training Monday.

"I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn't see exactly what happened. But if it was something serious, I'm sure everyone would have been shocked," Martino said before his team flew out for Tuesday's Leagues Cup semifinal against Philadelphia Union. "Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened."

Messi, who has scored eight times in five cup matches since joining the South Florida club, will certainly hope to be at full health for what will likely be his toughest test in pink against Jim Curtin's side at Subaru Park.

ESPN contributed to this report.