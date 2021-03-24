Philadelphia to open 7th mass vaccination clinic in Torresdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10443497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Philadelphia, the city will not follow the rest of the state in adopting relaxed restrictions on April 4.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia will open its seventh standing mass vaccination clinic Wednesday in Torresdale.The clinic will be at the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein German Club on Academy Road.City officials said all neighborhood clinics are appointment only, but walk-ups will be accepted if slots are available for those who are eligible.On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the city will not move forward with the Governor Tom Wolf's plan to lift restrictions on April 4.Health officials said not enough vaccine is out there yet to protect people to really make a huge difference as positive cases continue to rise in the city."Case rates for coronavirus in Philadelphia right now are rising. The virus is still here and it's still deadly. The vaccinations, that means, is as important as ever," said Farley.Positive cases are higher right now than they were the last two weeks.Officials said hospitals are handling the load, but the increases are signs that infections are hitting healthy and vulnerable people.There is progress with the vaccine, according to officials.The hope is that by April 30 to have given the first dose to 50% of adults in Philadelphia and 75% of those who are older than 65.The neighborhood clinics are helping to reach more people in underserved communities in addition to the 200 vaccine providers citywide, officials said.However, the city is still having issues with scheduling at the FEMA-run site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.The health commissioner warned that those that inappropriately shared links to create unauthorized appointments will have them canceled.