COVID-19 concerns in Philly: Growing cases in youth, seniors not vaccinated

Health Center 3 Annex 4219 Chester Ave in West Philly



Health Center 5 Annex at 2001 West Berks St in North Philly



Health Center 10 at 2230 Cottman Ave East Side Courtyard entrance in NE Philly

Philadelphia health officials said all residents aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is opening three vaccination clinics every Wednesday specifically for walk-ups who are 65 and older as concerns grow on two ends of the age spectrum.One is the huge spike in cases among younger people in the city.Secondly, officials said not enough people 65 and older are being vaccinated in the city.City leaders want to make it as easy as possible for the older demographic to receive the vaccine, so that's why they're opening the walk-up clinics just for the 65 and older demographic.The walk-up clinics include:The centers will open every Wednesday starting April 7 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m."People who are in their 20s and 30s are probably more likely to get infected, but they generally don't die from this infection. They do very well with the infection. On other hand, people over the age of 65, if they get the infection, have a serious risk of dying from it," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.So far Dr. Farley said roughly 25 to 30 percent of adults in Philadelphia have received at least one dose of the vaccine; but he also said that's not enough to change the direction in our favor.Officials said a big issue is that cases have doubled over the last six weeks among adults between the ages of 20 to 54 and that more contagious forms of the virus are believed to be playing a role in the spread.Farley said that of the people older than 65 in the city, about 45% have received at least one dose.