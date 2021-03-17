Philadelphia officials outline efforts to stem gun violence surge

The planned bi-weekly meetings are part of a promise Mayor Jim Kenney made after that mass shooting in Olney a few weeks ago.
Mayor Kenney kicked things off by making a very stark statement.
"2021 is on track to be the most violent year we've experienced in our lifetimes," he said.
The numbers behind that statement are terrifying. As of Tuesday night, there have been 103 homicides in the city of Philadelphia, fewer than three months into the new year.
Thirteen of those victims were children, 12 of whom were shot to death.
That marks an overall homicide increase of 32% year-to-date over 2020, which was the deadliest year Philadelphia experienced in decades.
"This isn't an issue of one-size-fits-all solutions. It will take a concerted effort of all Philadelphians and stakeholders to bring the current levels of violence under control," Kenney said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw added that, last year, the department recovered approximately 5,000 guns used in the commission of a crime, an all-time high.
This year they have already recovered 1,300.
"We're on pace to recover 6,000 crime guns during 2021 which, of course, would shatter last year's record," she said.
Brett Williams, Chairman of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia, said part of the message needs to be the toll gun violence takes not just on the victims, but also their families and loved ones.
He should know. Brett lost his father and his brother.
"It's paralyzing," he said. "That stress, that trauma, can sometimes put you in a dark space of not wanting to communicate with other people, which leads to depression, which can lead to suicide, which can lead to you harming other people."
There were no new policy announcements made. The next such meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday night, only Chicago had a higher homicide rate than Philadelphia across the US so far this year.