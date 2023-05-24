15-year-old shot while inside SUV at Wawa parking lot in Kensington

A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times while sitting in an SUV at a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times while inside an SUV at a Wawa parking lot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened outside the store on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue near East Huntingdon Street just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell Action News another driver pulled up next to the teen and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. He was struck in the arm and torso.

The teen got out of the SUV and went inside the Wawa for help. Police were called and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say several other passengers who were with the victim also got out of the SUV.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. They say the teen had exited the SUV from the driver's side, but are not sure if he had been driving.

There is no description of the suspect's vehicle at this time.

