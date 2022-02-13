Philadelphia residents take advantage of warm weather ahead of expected snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday kicked off with plenty of sunshine, with unseasonably warm temperatures hovering around 60 degrees."The snow has been a pain," said Katie Felix of Germantown. "I love the breeze, I love everything about it, and I love that we're on this walk right now."But residents are gearing up for a wild temperature swing, with it plunging more than 30 degrees. There's also expected to be some snow."I am totally glad that we came out today," said Nyesha Salvatori of Maple Shade. "We'll be bundled up tomorrow."PENNDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said crews are on hand to lay down salt if there's any accumulation, but the agency expects it to be slushy on the roads since temperatures have been so warm."Initially, there's no reason to anti-ice since any kind of rain will wash it away and since pavement temperatures are so warm, but it's still going to be a challenge," said Rudolph.In Rittenhouse Square, diners were out and about, celebrating Valentine's Day early while the weather cooperated."It's amazing because it's been like two degrees the whole month, so this is like amazing prime weather so we can actually walk around and enjoy the night," said Nina Cerminara of Lansdale.And some diners said they're looking forward to the cold temperatures."I love the snow, so I'm looking forward to seeing how pretty the city will look when it snows," said Kyle Bellaire of Center City.