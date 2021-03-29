FYI Philly

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age brings dinosaurs back to life at the Philadelphia Zoo

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit, Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age will take you back 66 million years; back to a time when a giant asteroid slammed into the Earth, ending the reign of dinosaurs.

The exhibit includes 24 life-sized creatures, including T-rex and Triceratops, and takes visitors through the years as our ancestors spread across the globe.

Along the way, visitors meet saber-toothed cats, gorilla-sized lemurs and humongous birds, all of which have gone extinct; and today, as other amazing animals like polar bears, rhinos and elephants are at risk for the same fate.

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age | Philadelphia Zoo: Tickets | Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiafyi phillydinosaursphiladelphia zoo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Dolly's Boutique & Consignment gets you red carpet-ready for virtual Oscar parties
Homeward Bound Adoption Center gets a special delivery seeking a forever home
Gross McCleaf Gallery's long legacy of female leadership, promoting emerging artists
Watch the full March 27 episode of FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
Lupus clinical trials now enrolling patents to assist in fight vs. autoimmune disease
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ today: Here's what to know
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Show More
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Today, Mid-Week Rain
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
List of spots PennDOT will be filling in potholes across Philly, Pa. suburbs
More TOP STORIES News