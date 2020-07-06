Philadelphia Zoo reopens to members Monday and the public Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo reopens to the public Monday with new safety restrictions in place because of COVID-19.Members will get the first chance to visit the Zoo Monday and the park will be opened to the general public Thursday.One of the new safety protocols includes how ticketing is handled.Guests much reserve tickets online in advance and pick a time for their visit. No tickets will be available to purchase on-site.In addition, social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask.The zoo has also closed all of its indoor exhibits and has made hand sanitizing stations available throughout the park.A "clean team" of staffers is also on-site cleaning frequently traveled areas.The zoo originally shut down in March when the lockdown began. It estimates it lost between $12 to $15 million during the shutdown.For the reopening Monday, the zoo's president, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, and Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier are expected to be on-site welcoming guests.