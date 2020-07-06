philadelphia zoo

Philadelphia Zoo reopens to members Monday and the public Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo reopens to the public Monday with new safety restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

Members will get the first chance to visit the Zoo Monday and the park will be opened to the general public Thursday.

One of the new safety protocols includes how ticketing is handled.

Guests much reserve tickets online in advance and pick a time for their visit. No tickets will be available to purchase on-site.

In addition, social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask.

The zoo has also closed all of its indoor exhibits and has made hand sanitizing stations available throughout the park.

A "clean team" of staffers is also on-site cleaning frequently traveled areas.

The zoo originally shut down in March when the lockdown began. It estimates it lost between $12 to $15 million during the shutdown.

For the reopening Monday, the zoo's president, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, and Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier are expected to be on-site welcoming guests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacoronavirusphiladelphia zoo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ZOO
Philadelphia Zoo Ready to Reopen in Green Phase
Philadelphia Zoo reopens to public July 9; tickets on sale this week
Philly Zoo discusses reopening plans
New sloth bear dads form bond at the Philly Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34 shot, 9 dead after weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Day 5 Of Our Heat Wave
Spraygrounds open in Philadelphia
Husband shot wife inside their Montco home: Police
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Show More
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in front of courthouse
Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
FDA head won't back Trump's claim that most COVID-19 cases are 'harmless'
More TOP STORIES News