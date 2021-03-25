Philly Zoo opens largest attraction in a year featuring massive dinosaurs

We go way back. 🦖🦕➡️— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) March 25, 2021
The entire family will enjoy the new exhibit @phillyzoo. What’s your favorite Dino? Mine is the triceratops! #bigtimephilly #bestfriends #maskup #dinosaur #prehistoric @6abc pic.twitter.com/ySBitt2GDb
The Philadelphia Zoo is going way back with its newest exhibit "Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age." 6abc is proud to be the title sponsor of the new exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo.
The exhibit was originally planned for last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
The exhibit is now back! It opens to members Thursday and then the general public on Monday.
The popular dinos, such as the T-Rex, are on display in various sizes.
The 24 dinosaurs on display move and make sounds, and are as large as they were in real life.
They include a replica of the massive Alamosaurus.
"The Alamosaurus is the largest sculpture at Big Time. It is 98 feet long from noise to tail," said Dani Hogan, Manager of Education Programs. "It is probably the largest dinosaur ever found on North America. It is a really really big animal."
No other animal in the exhibit comes close to the size of the giant plant-eater.
It's head is above the tree line and can be seen from outside of the zoo.
The experience isn't only focused on dinosaurs, but also other prehistoric animals such as the woolly mammoth and sabretooth tiger.
"It takes us to modern, present day," said Amy Shearer, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer.
The journey is filled with lessons on how to protect animals today, allowing guests to use Zoo Keys to turn on audible information boxes along the way.
"Animals that we so admire and are just so in awe of, they're facing the same kind of extinction maybe in our lifetime. So people can learn what they can do in their everyday lives to make a difference," Shearer said.
Head over to PhiladelphiaZoo.org to book your tickets and schedule your timeslots.
Zoo officials said booking ahead is important when it comes to capacity limits and social distancing.