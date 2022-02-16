Philadelphia Zoo-a-Thon: How to feed 1,700 animals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is once again partnering with the Philadelphia Zoo to host Zoo-A-Thon.It all happens Wednesday, February 16.We begin our series of special stories to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Zoo.And if you think feeding your family can be challenging, and expensive, try doing it for 1,700 animals!Action News community journalist Matteo Iadonisi takes a look.