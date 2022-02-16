PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is once again partnering with the Philadelphia Zoo to host Zoo-A-Thon.
It all happens Wednesday, February 16.
We begin our series of special stories to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Zoo.
And if you think feeding your family can be challenging, and expensive, try doing it for 1,700 animals!
Action News community journalist Matteo Iadonisi takes a look.
Philadelphia Zoo-a-Thon: How to feed 1,700 animals
