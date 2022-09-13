Video showing Philadelphia Zoo hippos chomping on whole pumpkins goes viral

A video, taken last year, is turning the happy, hungry hippos into social media sensations.

The video shows Una and Cindy enjoying eating whole pumpkins.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hippos at the Philadelphia Zoo are pretty famous around these parts, but now they are becoming global superstars.

Una and Cindy are frequent guests on Action News when meteorologist Cecily Tynan visits for her Zoo Adventures.

It's been viewed more than 170 million times around the world.

With all the excitement over the hippos' pumpkin video, the Philadelphia Zoo is set to put tickets on sale early for its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event.

"Boo at the Zoo" returns on Saturdays and Sundays, from October 15-30.