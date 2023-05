We check out the dinos and insects at the Zoo's new Stayin Power exhibit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We check out the Philadelphia Zoo's newest attraction, a super immersive and exclusive seasonal experience called Staying Power.

Travel through a magnifying glass gate and you'll find yourself in a world 100 million years ago.

It's a world ruled by 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and larger-than-life bugs.