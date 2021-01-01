new year's eve

Philadelphians remain optimistic while bringing new year in during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It would be easy to focus on the negatives of 2020, but residents from all across the city say they're focused on moving forward.

"I'm ready to start a new year, new beginnings," said Kim Eby of Fairmount.

Whether it was dining out or ice skating, there was a limit on what Philadelphians could do this New Year's Eve.

At Penns Landing, there were no fireworks, but rather the little things, like a Ferris wheel ride or sitting by a fire.

It was playing all the carnival games the kids love that made things feel a little normal.

Fork Restaurant on Market Street owner Ellen Yin says reservations and take-out orders were down, but they picked up.

"We were super busy today packing up ribeye steaks and roasted sea bass for people to enjoy at home," said Yin.

Her guests were nice and warm as they dined for the last time in 2020.

Back at Dillworth Park, Action News witnessed a new beginning as a couple beginning their life together as married.

Tony and Lorraine Drake of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, say they're sure 2021 will be better.
