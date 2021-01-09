WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Philadelphia's "favorite trashman" cleans up community
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Lottery fever: More than $1 billion up for grabs this week
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
Philadelphia Fire Academy cadet to become third-generation firefighter
Shooting investigation shut down I-95 SB for hours in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
AccuWeather: Quiet pattern continues
More TOP STORIES News