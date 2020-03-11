Coronavirus

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled this weekend has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials released this statement on the cancelation:

"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants. While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade on March 14, 2021 celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor."

The cancelation comes as the first presumptive case of the coronavirus is confirmed in the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaparadesocietycoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News