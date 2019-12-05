Philadelphia's top cop looking to reduce gun violence against children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's acting police commissioner said she's continuing efforts to double down on efforts to reduce gun violence after a woman and child were shot in West Philadelphia.
"It's so frustrating to think that there are people who really think it's ok to just indiscriminately fire a gun on a highway," said Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter.
Coulter said the second half of 2019 will unfortunately be remembered for kids falling victim to gun violence.
"There's nothing more pressing for me than to reduce the violence against children," Coulter said.
The latest incident happened sometime around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near 57th and Girard Avenue.
According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and knee and a 7-year-old boy was shot in the foot when someone opened fire on a car.
After being shot, the woman drove to a home on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street where a family member drove them in a different car to the hospital.
"But the 7-year-old boy, who of course we believe is a very innocent victim at this time because he's only 7 was shot in the foot," said Small. "I did see him at the hospital, he is conscious, he's talking and he's not even crying so he's a brave little boy."
Small said police found nine shell casings near 57th and Girard and are reviewing both city and private surveillance video.
Police aren't sure if the woman was the target and they're trying to figure out why she drove to family instead of the hospital.
The victims' names, now added to a growing list of hundreds of shooting victims this year.
"If we can predict it and get those right folks targeted and off the street, I think that we can reduce all gun violence," Coulter said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
