1 dead, 3 hospitalized following quadruple shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A burst of gun violence in the city's Kensington section has left one man dead and three others wounded Sunday night.

Police said 15 shots were fired on East Somerset Street near Emerald Street around 11:10 p.m.

According to investigators, a 38-year-old man died at the scene, 33-year-old man was shot in the back and is in serious condition and a 21-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were both shot in the legs and are in stable condition.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they work to identify a suspect.
