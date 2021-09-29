triple shooting

Strawberry Mansion triple shooting kills 24-year-old woman

Philadelphia police are investigating two different scenes.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 woman killed, 2 others critically injured in Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting has left one woman dead and two others in critical condition in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection on North 33rd and West Diamond streets.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman, who was shot five times, and a 26-year-old woman, who was shot three times, remain hospitalized.

Police are investigating a second scene four blocks away on North 33rd and Monument streets.

Investigators were holding cars at both scenes.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatriple shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Girl, 15, killed in Trenton shooting; 3 others wounded
Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, NJ
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Surveillance video shows scene of deadly triple shooting
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in NJ gubernatorial debate
Doylestown gym owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Jan. 6 riot
Free coffee at Wawa, Dunkin' on Wednesday
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
150 employees leave ChristianaCare after vaccine deadline passes
Drivers frustrated as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels
Long-lost letters dating back to WWI discovered in Chester County
Show More
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1
Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween
Walnut Street Theatre welcomes back guests in Philadelphia
Norristown teen represents US on United Nations panel
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News