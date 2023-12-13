SEPTA's transit police union still negotiating new contract as strike looms

Union officials tell Action News that negotiations have ended Tuesday night and members will vote on a proposal Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Contract negotiations are still underway between SEPTA officials and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police.

A deadline was set for Wednesday to decide on a new agreement or possibly go on strike.

Roughly 170 officers who patrol SEPTA's subways, trolleys and buses could walk off the job.

The main sticking points are salary and how long the proposed raises will be spread out.

The original strike date was set for November 20, but it was postponed until December 13 in hopes of reaching an agreement.