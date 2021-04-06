Philadelphia to make all residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials announced Tuesday that all residents aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said all groups within Phase 1c will become fully eligible to be vaccinated on Monday, April 12.
Phase 1c began April 5, but is currently open to four groups, including sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers and postal and package delivery workers.
The additional groups will be added on April 12:
- People receiving home and community-based services as defined by the PA Dept of Human Services
- Landscaping workers
- Government workers
- Elections workers
- Social services workers
- Unpaid caregivers of medically vulnerable people
- Higher education staff
- Finance: public facing, non-remote positions in the finance industry
- Transportation workers such as airport and train workers and taxi or rideshare drivers
- Construction workers
- IT & telecommunications workers
- Members of the press
- Legal industry
- Public health workers
Individuals in groups that were categorized in Phases 1a and 1b also remain eligible to receive vaccinations.
Philadelphia's announcement put the city in line with the state as Gov. Tom Wolf previously announced all adults in the state would be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.
