Philadelphia Phillies

'Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic' to start on Instagram

The Phillie Phanatic mascot performs before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all could use a moment to relax and curl up with a good book these days.

But what's better than reading alone? Reading with a big, green, furry mascot, of course!

The Phillie Phanatic will be launching his weekly "Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic" series on Wednesday.

The virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on his Instagram account - @philliephanatic.

Each week, the Phanatic will be joined by a celebrity reader from the Phillies.

They will read a book from the Phanatic book series - with the green guy's help.

In the first edition, Phillies manager Joe Girardi and his wife Kim will be the celeb readers.

Much like the Phanatic, our very own Adam Joseph has been holding storytime sessions over on his Facebook page.

