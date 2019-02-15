Spring Training: Phillies expected to make a run for division title

With or without Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, the Phils are expected to make a run for the division title. Jeff Skversky has more on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2019.

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
With or without Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make a run for a division title.

The groundwork was laid in the off-season and it continues now with spring training.


Odubel Herrera says he had a hard time focusing last season.



Gabe Kapler says center field in an open competition.

Jeff Skversky has more from Day 3 of spring training in Clearwater.



