New Phillies LF Andrew McCutchen raking cracks in the cage in Clearwater



Phillies signed him to a three-year contract + deal includes a fourth-year club option for 2022



⭐️ McCutchen is a 5x All-Star and 2013 NL MVP 🏆 @6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/h48yvJpRqI — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 15, 2019

Phillies fans will always love Charlie Manuel



Manuel signing autographs for fans in Clearwater @6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/Clg1x3POrv — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 15, 2019

🔥 Jake Arrieta was adamant his knee pain was the root of his painful 2018 finish:



▶️Me: “What was the difference in your season last year?”

▶️Arrieta: “My knee. Like we just. talked about”

▶️Me: “You Think so?”

▶️Arrieta: “I know so!”@6abc #Phillies #JakeArrieta pic.twitter.com/zX7iOh9xR7 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 15, 2019

With or without Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make a run for a division title.The groundwork was laid in the off-season and it continues now with spring training.Odubel Herrera says he had a hard time focusing last season.Gabe Kapler says center field in an open competition.Jeff Skversky has more from Day 3 of spring training in Clearwater.-----