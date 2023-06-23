Phillies-Mets rivalry crosses the pond for 2024 London Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are red-hot. Are we finally seeing the 2023 World Series contender we all envisioned?

This will be the MLB's third series in London.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are headed across the pond next season.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the club will play the New York Mets in a two-game series at London Stadium on June 8-9, 2024.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement on Friday ahead of this year's London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

"We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing, and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball," Manfred said in a statement.

It will be the Phillies' first international game, but the fourth for the Mets who have played in Mexico, Japan and Puerto Rico.

"It is an honor to be selected for the 2024 London Series," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our players' talents to a new audience. It is also a great chance to play in front of the large contingent of Phillies fans who reside in the UK."

The Phillies host the Mets for a three-game series at Citizen Bank Park this weekend.