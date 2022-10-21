NLCS Game 3: 2008 World Series champion to throw first pitch, Kane Kalas sings national anthem

The Phillies, Eagles, Union and Sixers are all turning heads and the city is abuzz for its sports teams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pivotal Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padre is set for 7:37 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

But fans going to the game will have a lot to do and see before that first pitch is thrown by Ranger Suarez.

The Phillies brought back Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell to throw out ceremonial first pitches in the NLDS.

And on Friday night, they will turn to another member of the 2008 World Series championship team: Matt Stairs.

Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Stairs hits a two-run home run during the 8th inning in Game 4 of the NLCS Monday, Oct. 13, 2008, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Phillies fans will never forget Stairs' game-winning, pinch-hit, two-run homer in the 8th inning in Los Angeles on October 13, 2008, as the Phillies beat the Dodgers, 7-5, in Game 4 of the NLCS to take a 3-1 series lead.

That blast went "into the night," as commentator Joe Buck called it.

Kane Kalas, the son of late Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, will sing the national anthem before tonight's game.

He has sung the anthem before a few Phillies games, including this season's home opener.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. when the New Era Phillies Team store opens at Citizens Bank Park. The store closes at 4 p.m. It reopens for ticketed fans during the game.

At 4:30 p.m., fans can take part in the Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. The two-and-a-half-hour pregame event features performances and music for fans of all ages. There will also be a giant Ferris wheel. No game ticket is required for the block party.

All gates open at 5:07 p.m. and all fans will receive a postseason rally towel.

Phillies alumni will be signing autographs at the CP Rankin Rooftop on Ashburn Alley until 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., a large American flag will be unfurled by members of the United States military. Fifty state flags will be held by members of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Then in the 7th inning, professional trumpet player Justin Nurin will perform "God Bless America."

Fans are advised to get to the ballpark early because the Phils are not the only game in town!

Let's go Phillies!