Philadelphia Phillies surprise "all-star" teacher in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies delivered a different kind of win to an unsuspecting fan on Thursday morning, hailing her as their all-star.Mindy Pomatto arrived at what she thought was a field day meeting at Brigantine Community School in New Jersey.Instead, some 400 students were joined by the Brigantine police and fire departments, former Phillie Mickey Morandini and the Phillie Phanatic to honor her as the team's new All-Star Teacher."I am so overwhelmed. I love everybody so much. You guys are my team!" she said as 400 students cheered her on.She was nominated by her friend, retired officer Brian Feehan."She is a very passionate teacher. There are some great teachers in these schools - she always raises the bar, motivates teachers, students and community members to be better people," he said.Mrs. Pomatto was selected from more than 500 nominees.The 19-year veteran teacher will now get to join nine other All-Star teachers for a game in their honor on May 3rd.