PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Kensington and Castor avenues.Chopper 6 was over the wreck as several first responders were on the scene.Authorities tell Action News one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.