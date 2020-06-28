Young child hurt after being hit by vehicle in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an accident that left a young child injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of W. Wingohocking Street.

Police say a 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

The child is currently listed in critical condition.

It's unclear if any charges are being filed.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
