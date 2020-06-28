PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an accident that left a young child injured on Sunday night.
It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of W. Wingohocking Street.
Police say a 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.
The child is currently listed in critical condition.
It's unclear if any charges are being filed.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Young child hurt after being hit by vehicle in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More