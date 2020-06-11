Philadelphia officials provide additional options to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining

PHILADELPHIA -- One week after Philadelphia moved into the "yellow phase" of reopening, the city will begin allowing outdoor dining at some restaurants.

On Thursday, city officials released additional guidelines to ensure that all restaurants will be able to offer an outdoor dining experience.

"Philadelphia's diverse restaurants not only help to power the local economy by providing thousands of jobs, but they also give the city's neighborhoods their distinct character," officials said in a news release.

Restaurants that have patio areas on their properties or already have sidewalk café licenses are authorized to offer outdoor seating beginning Friday, June 12. They must follow COVID-19 safety precautions and have current, valid restaurant licenses.

For the first time in a while, the staff at 2nd Story Brewing Company in Old City has something to celebrate.

They plan to use as many tables as they can, as safely as they can.

The brewing company says during a good night they make $25,000 in sales. During the pandemic, a good night sits at about $2,000 in sales.

"We'll put eight tables out. It's exciting, it's a rebirth and it's really cool. We laid off 95% of our staff when all this went down and everybody couldn't be more excited for the people that we are bringing back," said Cory McDonald with 2nd Story Brewing Company.



Philadelphia's current ordinance restricts sidewalk cafés to Center City and other specific areas, but in order to support restaurants in every neighborhood, officials will allow all licensed restaurants that comply with basic requirements to offer outdoor seating through the end of 2020.

For the first time, restaurants will also have the opportunity to expand their seating area in on-street parking spaces, in front of adjacent businesses or onto vacant lots. The business must have the written permission of the property owners, officials said.

Outdoor dining will be expanded to give restaurants four potential options based on their location:

  • Sidewalk Café - Allows for daily use of sidewalk area in front of the business for restaurant seating.

  • Streetery - Allows for curbside parking at street level (or platform built on street) to be converted into outdoor dining or take-away area for food and beverages.

  • Temporary Use of Private Lots for Dining - Allows restaurants to convert spaces in their parking lots into restaurant seating and to place seating onto vacant lots in most commercial and mixed use zoning districts
.
  • Temporary Street Closure - Pilot program beginning this summer that allows for temporary closure of certain streets for shared restaurant seating.


In Phoenixville, Pennsylvania street dining is getting underway.

Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler said, "It's like the family is back together and it's really how I feel about it."

He says the plan is until October, the 100 and 200 blocks of Bridge Street will remain closed so restaurants can expand outdoor seating.

So retailers can set up tables and racks of clothes, and so chocolatiers, like Gail Warner, can reconnect with her customers.

"This a good start. People are nervous about coming out but they're coming out," said Warner who owns Bridge Street Chocolates.

Philadelphia officials say business owners may use the same application to register for a sidewalk café or "streetery," turning adjacent curbside parking into outdoor dining space.



Separate applications will be required to participate in the pilot program for temporary street closures and to obtain temporary zoning approval for restaurant seating in their parking lots and on vacant lots.

All applications will be available online late Friday, June 12 and the review will begin on Monday, June 15.

Sidewalk café and most other applications will be reviewed within three business days, officials said.

Regardless of which outdoor dining option businesses adopt, everyone must follow social distancing and public safety measures.
