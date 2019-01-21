ICY ROADS

Philly area sees dangerous cold, wind chills below zero

Dangerous temperatures, icy conditions grip area. Annie McCormick reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Delaware Valley has been hit with a burst of Mother Nature's fiercest winter tricks Monday morning: cold temperatures, below-zero wind chills, and icy roads.

And there will be no relief throughout the day.

On Kelly Drive, standing water turned into patches of ice making conditions dangerous for morning commuters. Drivers are urged to take caution as black ice is hard to detect.

AAA says they receive the most calls concerning dead batteries during frigid times like these.

Jana Tidwell of AAA said, "If motorists have recently had any trouble turning the car on, if the lights seem more dim than they typically are, you can't remember the last time you changed your car battery, typically lasts three to five years, you could be in some trouble."

Not only can roads be treacherous, but also sidewalks. So walkers are also told to go slow.

A Cold Blue went into effect during the weekend in Philadelphia. On Sunday night, members of Project Home canvassed the street making sure the homeless knew they had they option to seek shelter.

"They really have to get them off the street. They usually either come with us or move and go somewhere warm because they are endangering their life," Tanya Baker of Project Home said.

If you see someone who is need, call the hotline at (215) 232-1984.

Frigid temps, black ice could cause problems Monday: Katie Katro reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 20, 2019

Region braces for the possibility of icy roads Monday: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 20, 2019



