WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Philly author illustrates how dogs can be lifesavers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dorian Passes By Friday with Minimal Fanfare
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Officials warn to check charities before donating to Dorian victims
Show More
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Walgreens, CVS ask customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
Police: Man attacks gas station worker with hammer
More TOP STORIES News