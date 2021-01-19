Philadelphia, capital cities remain on high alert ahead of Inauguration Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Philadelphia to Harrisburg, law enforcement officials are taking a nationwide threat seriously.

An FBI memo released last week in the wake of the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol warned of armed protests planned in all 50 state capitols from January 16 through at least Inauguration Day.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said they are not asking businesses to board up or calling for street closures at this time.

RELATED: Joe Biden arrives in Washington for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems


EMBED More News Videos

Cities across the country are ramping up security due to possible protests ahead of the transfer of power this week. Action News' Annie McCormick reports.



Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said last week, "At this particular time we do not have any specific or credible threats to Philadelphia. However, this is a fluid situation."

All police officers were put on notice to work through Thursday.

On Tuesday, at Independence Hall, there appeared to be more tourists than security in place, however, Philadelphia police continuously patrolled the grounds.

RELATED: 2 Army National Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration


Jeremy David and Jennifer Ricks, of Austin, Texas, flew to D.C. for the inauguration but drove to Philadelphia to see historical sites.

"We've never been to Philadelphia, but I noticed lots of crowds of officers in this part of the city," Ricks said.

Over the weekend the tri-state area capital cities did not see any problems but the threat goes through the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newssafetyus capitolu.s. & worldphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Elderly man beaten, gagged inside home has died
President-elect Biden gives emotional goodbye to Delaware
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop arrested
Trump releases pre-taped farewell address on last full day in office
Show More
Instagram influencer found dead in Houston was strangled, autopsy says
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert found safe
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
More TOP STORIES News