Philly community police officer receives Medal of Hope award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Medal of Hope is the highest honor for Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit that has been helping those battling cancer with free grocery deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, three individuals received the award at the Pyramid Club in Center City, including veteran Philadelphia Community Affairs Officer Ryan Barksdale.

Every week Barksdale shows up at one of the participating grocery stores and then is off on his special mission. It's one that speaks to his heart.

"Humanity sometimes kicks in and we have to help people who can't help themselves," said Barksdale.

For Barksdale, it's a personal mission that speaks to his heart. It brings a lot of pride being able to deliver two weeks' worth of free groceries to families with a loved one battling cancer.

SEE ALSO: Philly nonprofit helps feed those battling cancer during pandemic
He's been with Legacy of Hope for two years ever since they started the Emergency Patient Support Network.

Candace Sayers, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015, first met Officer Barksdale at the 24-hour Stair Climb in 2020.

"What we need is a person who will hold our hands, who will be with us in silence," Sayers said.

Barksdale, at the time of the interview, had no clue he would soon be winning such a prestigious award. The Medal of Hope is for individuals who positively impact cancer patients and their families.

But if you ask Barksdale, he will never say he's a hero. He replied he is simply doing his job.

To support Legacy of Hope Foundation, CLICK HERE.
