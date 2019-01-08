Philly congressman, company want to save 30th Street flip board

30th Street Station could see sign upgrade. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The iconic flip board that is a click-clacking symbol of 30th Street Station may not become a thing of the past if it's up to a local congressman and an engineering agency.

Amtrak had been saying it needs to replace the current sign with one that's higher tech and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But Congressman Brendan Boyle presented Amtrak officials on Monday with a possible alternative.

There's a glimmer of hope for the flipping board at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on December 11, 2018.



Boyle says a Philadelphia company called Oat Foundry can upgrade the sign's current design and connect it with the existing Amtrak information system.

The company plans to formally present its design to Amtrak on Friday.

End of an era: Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January. Watch this 6abc.com update from November 30, 2018.



In November, Amtrak announced the plan to replace the board, officially known as a Solari board. It was set to be removed this month.

Oat Foundry tweeted its response, in flipping fashion, saying they could help.


Once take down, the flipping board would reportedly be sent to The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia in Amish country.

The world-famous board has been at 30th Street Station since the 1970s.
