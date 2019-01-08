Philly congressman, company want to save 30th Street flip board

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The iconic flip board that is a click-clacking symbol of 30th Street Station may not become a thing of the past if it's up to a local congressman and an engineering agency.
Amtrak had been saying it needs to replace the current sign with one that's higher tech and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But Congressman Brendan Boyle presented Amtrak officials on Monday with a possible alternative.
Boyle says a Philadelphia company called Oat Foundry can upgrade the sign's current design and connect it with the existing Amtrak information system.
The company plans to formally present its design to Amtrak on Friday.
In November, Amtrak announced the plan to replace the board, officially known as a Solari board. It was set to be removed this month.
Oat Foundry tweeted its response, in flipping fashion, saying they could help.
@PhillyDailyNews @phillydotcom @PhillyInquirer @TorresLuzardo @donoteat1 @PlanPhilly @billy_penn @Bresslergroup @TechnicallyPHL @ErikOpenRecords @zackseward @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/MEd4uMhbd7— Oat Foundry (@OatFoundry) December 1, 2018
Once take down, the flipping board would reportedly be sent to The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia in Amish country.
The world-famous board has been at 30th Street Station since the 1970s.
