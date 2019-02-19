Philly courts closed Wednesday due to impending storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you are scheduled for jury duty in the City of Philadelphia on Wednesday, you do not have to report for service due to the impending winter storm.
Officials say all courts and offices in the city will be closed on Wednesday.
If you are scheduled for Jury Duty on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 do NOT report for service all Courts & Offices are closed due to the inclement weather prediction. You will be rescheduled to serve at a later date. All critical Court services are expected to remain operational— PhilaCourtsJury (@PhilaCourtsJury) February 19, 2019
Those scheduled for jury duty will be rescheduled at a later date.
All critical court services are expected to remain operational, officials say.
Much of the region will see snow and sleet on Wednesday. To get your latest AccuWeather forecast, CLICK HERE.