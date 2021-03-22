Philadelphia officials urge residents to fight pandemic fatigue as temps rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the sun shining and a nice stretch of warm weather, Philadelphia officials are sounding the alarm as people let their guards down."It's a beautiful spring day, it's tempting for us to put the masks away and pretend this epidemic is over," said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. "It's not over. The virus is still here. It's still deadly."Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, spring break and pandemic fatigue is leading to an influx of maskless crowds in cities like Miami.In Philadelphia, six people were shot early Saturday morning after dozens gathered at a Germantown Avenue club.On Sunday, more than 60 police officers broke up large crowds outside a North Philadelphia club."I keep thinking they're all going to go back to their families, their towns and their colleges and spread infection," said Dr. Lawrence Livornese, chair of medicine for Main Line Health.But more people are finding the confidence to go out after getting vaccinated.On Monday morning, gal pals Dorothy Citeroni and Joan Kelly wandered around Independence Hall. It was their first adventure since the pandemic struck."You cannot thank the Lord enough for this beautiful weather," said Citeroni of Burlington County. "So we're out to just go to places because, like I said, seeing as we got our two shots, I feel like the world is opening up again."And due to spring's arrival, visitors warn the Jersey shore is getting busy again."When we were in Atlantic City, we saw a lot of people in the casinos, a lot of people betting, most of them were wearing masks. Many people were ready to let loose and what not," said Shivangi Sharma of Rittenhouse Square.