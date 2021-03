Philadelphia officials to unveil 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, March 22, more Philadelphians will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that the following groups are now eligible to be vaccinated as part of Philadelphia Phase 1b:-People living with intellectual disabilities-Staff at senior centers or day programs for seniors and those with intellectual disabilities-People who use oral corticosteroids, or other immune weakening medications-ClergyOfficials will also unveil the sixth community-based mass vaccination clinic on Monday.The current list of people now eligible can be found HERE