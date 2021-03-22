Philadelphia officials open 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic

On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that the following groups are now eligible to be vaccinated as part of Philadelphia Phase 1b:
-People living with intellectual disabilities
-Staff at senior centers or day programs for seniors and those with intellectual disabilities
-People who use oral corticosteroids, or other immune weakening medications
-Clergy
Officials also opened the sixth community-based mass vaccination clinic on Monday.
The current list of people now eligible can be found HERE.
