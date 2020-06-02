Philadelphia curfew now in effect; Center City closures continue

The curfew went into effect a little later due to the Pennsylvania Primary Election. The curfew continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Today is the PA Primary Election. Tonight’s curfew begins at 8:30 p.m. to allow residents time to vote and return home before curfew.— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 2, 2020
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. tonight. #PhillyVotes https://t.co/fH7PVUZArx
City officials instituted a citywide curfew due to the looting and vandalism that erupted over the past few days following peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Officials have also closed some streets in Center City. The closure area runs from Market Street to Walnut Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice.
The Ben Franklin Bridge was briefly closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic but has since reopened. All westbound traffic continues to be diverted to 95 N/S until further notice.
⚠️BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSED⚠️— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) June 2, 2020
The #BenFranklinBridge is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice due to police activity in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/Jc2fmPlpKt
SEPTA bus, subway, and trolley access will also be restricted.
Residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access.
City of Philadelphia buildings in Center City, such as the Quadplex (City Hall, MSB, One Parkway, and CJC), 1234 Market, 11th and Market, and others are closed Tuesday due to the demonstrations.
Officials said public safety, all field personnel, and those who are not assigned to Center City locations should report to work as regularly scheduled. Employees who are able to work virtually will continue to do so.
During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Jim Kenney urged Philadelphians to support one another.
"Let's keep each other safe while continuing to support each other through our grief," he said.
He denounced reports of vigilantism, including a group of residents who flocked to Girard and Montgomery avenues, in the city's Fishtown section, even after the mandatory curfew went into effect Monday night.
Fishtown residents (some armed with bats) are telling a group on the other side of the street “don’t threaten our cops!” Both groups are identifying themselves as fishtown residents, but one group is armed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XrsB7sgE2Q— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 1, 2020
"We do not condone vigilantism...we will not tolerate it moving forward," he said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw echoed that sentiment.
"We fully uphold everyone's right to peacefully protest...we will not tolerate acts of violence," she said.
She said that Monday's deployment of tear gas by police on a group of protesters who blocked the Vine Expressway is being investigated.
In total, 692 people have been arrested and 25 officers have been injured.