Philadelphia DA files motion to drop murder charges against man in fatal stabbing of real estate developer

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion Friday to drop murder charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

Krasner has asked the court to keep the voluntary manslaughter charge against Michael White. He also wants to add charges of evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.

In a motion, Krasner says he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.



White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Schellenger, the owner of Streamline Solutions, in Rittenhouse Square in July 2018.

Last fall, a medical examiner testified Schellenger had a blood alcohol level of .199 and cocaine in his system the night he crossed paths with White in the 1700 block of Chancellor.

Sean Schellenger



Two witnesses said Schellenger had been talking to someone in a car parked in front of the Mercedes he'd been riding in. They said White came up on the bicycle he used to deliver food.



The two started arguing and Schellenger moved toward White, who pulled a knife and held it at his side. They said Schellenger lunged at White, picking him up at the waist. The prosecution showed a surveillance image of the moment White stabbed Schellenger in the back.

White has claimed self-defense. His trial is set to begin Monday.

Police press conference on deadly Center City stabbing on July 13, 2018.

