Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was sent to the hospital and a police officer fired a gun during a dog attack on Friday morning in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Gay and Mansion streets.

The victim shared a photo to alert others in the neighborhood about the danger just moments before.

Neighbors say the dog was running down the block when it attacked.

Pictured: The dog involved in the attack is seen in a photo provided to Action News.

"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes. There was a dog latched to her leg that wouldn't release," said Darryl Marquis of Manayunk.

"This lady just had this dog right around her leg. It was really a shame," said John Petriccione of Manayunk.

Once it got hold of the woman, neighbors say the dog wouldn't let go, so they tried to get it off.

"I tried to kick it off of her. There was a guy with a bat, and like no one likes to do those things, but when lives are in danger you have to," said Marquis.

Neighbors said a delivery driver was able to get the woman inside his truck until police arrived.

"The dog kept barking behind the truck. It just kept barking and barking," said a neighbor named Angel.

A police officer arrived on the scene and fired one time in the dog's direction, according to authorities.

Police sources say the family plans to take the dog to the vet since it sustained injuries, but it was not shot.

"Everyone in the neighborhood is concerned, because if that dog gets out again..." Angel said. "We're all concerned."

Sources say the officer involved was also injured in this incident and may have sustained a broken wrist.