PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Fire Department installed life-saving smoke alarms for free on Friday.
And if you need one, it's not too late to get one.
Firefighters focused on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, where a deadly fire erupted earlier this month.
Last year, FEMA gave the Philadelphia Fire Department a $1 million grant to install 30,000 smoke alarms across the city.
If you need an alarm installed you can contact Philly 311.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps