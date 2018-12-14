Philadelphia firefighters giving away free smoke alarms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Fire Department installed life-saving smoke alarms for free on Friday.

And if you need one, it's not too late to get one.

Firefighters focused on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, where a deadly fire erupted earlier this month.

Last year, FEMA gave the Philadelphia Fire Department a $1 million grant to install 30,000 smoke alarms across the city.

If you need an alarm installed you can contact Philly 311.

