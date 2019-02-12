FYI Philly

Philly Flower Show kicks things up a notch with FTD World Cup of Floral Design

If you want to show your love with flowers, how about a visit to this year's Philly Flower Show.

Flower Show Central Theme
This year's Philadelphia Flower Show will be one like no other...an event within an event. Jeannette Reyes got a sneak peek at the entrance garden that will host the FTD World Cup of Floral Design.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: March 2-10
Preview Party: Fri., March 1
FTD World Cup: March 1-3

Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

FTD World Cup 2019

March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
